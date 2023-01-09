Israel Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 RONEN ZVULUN/POOL PHOTO via AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister’s travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel’s new hard-line government announced days ago.

Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration when he was informed that Israel rescinded his travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel easily in and out of the occupied West Bank, unlike ordinary Palestinians. It was not clear whether the permits of other officials had been revoked as well.

