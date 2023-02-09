Israel Jerusalem Demolitions Drive

Ratib Matar, a Palestinian whose family home was demolished by Israeli authorities, talks on his mobile phone in the rubble of the home that sheltered 11 people, in the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

 MAHMOUD ILLEAN/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ratib Matar’s family was growing. They needed more space.

Before his granddaughters, now 4 and 5, were born, he built three apartments on an eastern slope overlooking Jerusalem’s ancient landscape. The 50-year-old construction contractor moved in with his brother, son, divorced daughter and their young kids — 11 people in all, plus a few geese.

