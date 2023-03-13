Israel Palestinians

Israeli soldiers operate in village of Sarra near the Palestinians West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Israeli forces fatally shot three Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region.

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinian militants Sunday who opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank, the military said, the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, claimed the men killed as members.

