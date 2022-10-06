Israel Palestinians

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian man during a raid in the village of Deir al-Hatab near the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli army fire as troops raided the village in the occupied West Bank.

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire Wednesday, as troops raided a village in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said Alaa Zaghal, 21, died from a gunshot wound to the head in Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus.

