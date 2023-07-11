Israel Palestinians

Khayriah, mother of Hamza Maqbool, cries during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank. The shooting on Monday, July 10, came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing. Israel last week concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was meant as a crackdown against militants.

 NASSER NASSER/AP PHOTO, FILE

JERUSAELM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank Monday, as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.

The Israeli military said troops stopped a motorist in Deir Nidham, a town west of Ramallah, to question him. It said the man got out of his car, threw a grenade and fired shots toward soldiers, who then opened fire.

