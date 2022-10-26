Israel Palestinians

Palestinians gather at the site where Israeli forces destroyed an explosive lab belonging an armed group calling itself the Lions’ Den, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of the group, blowing up the lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded. Israel has accused the group of having killed a soldier and attempting several attacks.

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions.

