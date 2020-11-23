SEBRING — With the theme “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” the Sebring Christmas parade, sponsored by the Sebring/Avon Park Jaycees, is still preparing to roll on Dec. 4.
Jaycees Member Ian Belanger acknowledged the increase in COVID-19 cases, but noted the 12 Hours of Sebring was held recently, but with a smaller crowd than usual.
“Yes, indeed the increase in positive cases, and more alarming the positivity rate in Highlands County, is something that all of our citizens should be concerned about,” he said. “I attended the 12 Hours of Sebring last weekend, and I made a few observations that I hope will also be true for the Christmas Parade.
“I was very impressed with every one’s attention to social distancing, more people wore masks than I have ever seen around town and everyone’s attitude about these protocols were respectful.”
Many people who had concerns, just did not come, which was evident by the quantity of campsites and walking traffic, which he believes will be true about the parade, too, Belanger said.
“I can only hope that attention to personal and community safety will be paramount for our outdoor event as well,” he said.
Belanger noted the considerations that are listed on the parade website:
• Be cool. Be nice. Be respectful. Everyone has different opinions, situations, etc. This is an outdoor event that no one is requiring anyone to participate in. We’d love to see as many people as possible attend that can safely do so to kickoff and celebrate the Christmas season!
• Extra education for parade goers and participants to encourage social distance while watching or participating, emphasize those who line the parade route to just be with who you came with or live with. Try to space out as best as you can. Be respectful of your neighbors.
• Wear masks if you feel like that is the safest thing for your family, but it won’t be mandatory at this time.
• There will be no candy throwing, flyer-passing or any direct contacts with parade entries and spectators.
Belanger said there is still some time to register floats, etc. Check online at: www.SebringChristmasParade.com for more information and online registration.
The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its Christmas parade for 7 p.m., Dec. 12.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce decided not to have a Christmas Parade this year due to the pandemic.