SEBRING — It is a “White Christmas” everywhere even in Florida when you are within earshot of Christmas tunes being sung or played on the radio and in stores.
The Irving Berlin song is a perennial favorite that was introduced by Bing Crosby in 1942. Crosby’s version is the world’s best-selling single with estimated sales in excess of 50 million copies worldwide. All the other versions add up to another estimated 50 million in sales.
After “Silent Night,” “White Christmas” is the second most recorded Christmas song with more than 128,000 versions, which means you can hear a myriad of interpretations of the tune. Depending on your preferences in music there are many fine versions, many O.K versions and some you don’t ever want to hear again.
Frank Sinatra has a fine rendition and you usually can’t go wrong with the classic crooners/songbirds from the 1940s through 1960s such as Bing Crosby, Mel Torme, Jo Stafford, Andy Williams, Doris Day, Perry Como and Dean Martin.
There are rhythm and blues versions from the Ravens, Drifters and, more recently, Human Nature with an arrangement similar to the Drifters’ version. Motown offered versions by the Four Tops, Supremes, and Temptations.
Country versions were recorded by Alan Jackson and Marina McBride.
The rock and roll era versions have the signature sound of many of the performers such as Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys and the Carpenters.
Frankie Valley and the Fours Seasons recorded a lot of great tunes, but their “White Christmas” is a bit mundane.
With a hit TV show the Partridge Family parlayed their musical/visual fame into a Christmas album with David Cassidy handling the lead vocals. He does much better singing the Partridge pop tunes than holiday tunes.
Something that is worth a quick and onetime listen is the Crash Test Dummies doing Christmas songs. The Canadian rock band that had an international hit in 1993 with “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” featuring bass-baritone singer Brad Roberts recorded a Christmas album, “Jingle All the Way,” in 2002.
The CT Dummies’ “White Christmas” comes complete with the opening verse/prelude that many recordings forgo. It sounds like something the Adams Family would play at Christmas, someone commented online, and Roberts does sound a bit like how Lurch would approach the tune with a low, slow and languid delivery with a cheesy sounding organ featured in the musical accompaniment.
After the droll CT Dummies version, you can quickly liven things up with the Ray Coniff Singers 1959 album “Christmas with Conniff,” which include “White Christmas” in stereo. The gals are in the left channel and the guys are in the right channel for a listening treat, with or without headphones
Too many singers for your taste with Ray Coniff? Then pare it down to one big baritone in Robert Goulet for a theatrical pop version; or how about a metal ode with electric guitars on overdrive from Queensryche.
Steve Perry (former Journey lead singer) sang in the low end of his vocal range for his version, which doesn’t sound anything like his sound with the band.