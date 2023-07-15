Between road work and exterior work on the Buckeye Building, a section of North Ridgewood Drive near Circle Park in Sebring was a major work zone Thursday and closed to vehicular traffic.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews will be resurfacing asphalt pavement on State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) at the Circle, which will require daytime lane closures in the work zone. FDOT advised to use caution in the area.
The time frame for the work was listed with a starting date of July 5 and completion of Friday.
Also, on State Road 17 from Kenilworth Boulevard to Helena Avenue (near La Hacienda restaurant), crews will be restriping pavement markings during the nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The FDOT advises to watch for workers in the work zone and to use caution in the area.
Robin Hinote, co-owner of the Buckeye Building at 108 Circle Park Drive, was awarded a $10,000 facade grant in May from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The grant application proposed to pressure wash, repair stucco and paint the exterior of the building at a total cost of $97,000.
Included in the application was a breakdown for other work on the building, including: trim replacement for doors, windows, fascia removal and replacement, and decking removal and replacement.
Also, “thermal & moisture” related roofing work was slated for the structure including: tile roofing, peel and stick underlayment, and flashings.