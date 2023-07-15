Between road work and exterior work on the Buckeye Building, a section of North Ridgewood Drive near Circle Park in Sebring was a major work zone Thursday and closed to vehicular traffic.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews will be resurfacing asphalt pavement on State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) at the Circle, which will require daytime lane closures in the work zone. FDOT advised to use caution in the area.

