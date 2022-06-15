LAKE PLACID — Saturday, May 28, was a very busy day in the Highway Park community. A group of young future leaders, led by Joshua Lusby, donned gloves and armed with garbage bags and pickup sticks, began a community cleanup of Crestmore, Anderson and Vision streets.
The kids not only learned about keeping their neighborhood clean, but Lusby also paid them a small salary to teach them the value of hard work. He then provided meals and fun at the lake when the cleanup was done.
A future boat cruise is planned in appreciation for their efforts. Sponsors include Just in Time Landscaping & More, the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, Lake Placid Fresh Water Charter and Guide and other fine donors.
In the meantime, Shirley Wilson, Regina Walker and Valerie Walker worked hard and repainted the large eagles at the U.S. 27 S Veterans Memorial to complete the work done by Sgt. Elvis Kendrix, Sgt. Waymon Hawthorne and Senior Chief Chad McCann, in time for Memorial Day.
A community cleanup is a fantastic way to bring communities together for a common goal – to improve public spaces by removing litter and unsightly objects. Not only are these events great for community bonding and getting to know fellow residents, but they have a massive impact on environmental health and the well-being of local ecosystems. Organizers said it is especially significant when children are involved to help them learn how to keep their hometown clean, safe and sanitary. It teaches discipline, responsibility and care for others.
To help with or donate to future cleanups, please contact Joshua Lusby, 863-231-8865, or the HPNC at 863-318-7481.