SEBRING — In the spring of 1921, five brand new entities were born out of what was then known as DeSoto County. The front page of the newspaper, known then as The Great White Way, on April 22, 1921, was emblazoned with the headline “Victory! Victory!”
A telegram was immediately sent to the newspaper from their correspondent in Tallahassee, Mr. M. W. Reck, secretary of the Campaign Committee. “Congratulations. Five county division passed house on third reading at 1:00 o’clock.” The bill was passed unanimously.
Those five counties were Highlands County, Hardee County, Charlotte County, Glades County and DeSoto County. The telegram went on to say that the hard fight had been won and it was now up to the people to take care of the new Highlands County.
Immediately after the county was formed, a battle emerged for the county seat. Avon Park, DeSoto City, Lake Placid and Sebring all campaigned for the honor. Ultimately, Sebring won out after DeSoto City and Lake Placid dropped out and the poor condition of the roads to Avon Park swung the vote in Sebring’s favor.
In the 100 years since, Highlands County has seen its fair share of growth as well as tragedy. The early years were filled with excitement and splendor with the building of the Kenilworth Lodge and Harder Hall in Sebring, the Verona Hotel and Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park, and the Lake Placid Club Loj in Lake Placid. Today, most of those grand hotels are no longer in use; with Kenilworth and Harder Hall sitting vacant, Verona Hotel burned down in 1927, the Loj shut down in 1931 and was torn down in the 1950s. Only the Jacaranda is still in use today.
The first 50 years saw the city of Avon Park incorporated in 1926; the arrival of Melvil Dewey in 1927 and the changing of Lake Stearns to Lake Placid; T. W. Webb introducing caladiums to Lake Placid in 1931; Highlands Hammock State Park built in 1934; the founding of Archbold Biological Station in 1941; the Avon Park Bombing Range established in 1942; Edna Pearce Lockett becomes the first female state representative to represent Highlands County in the Florida legislature; the first “Sebring Six Hour Race” that would become the 12 Hours of Sebring took place in 1950; South Florida State College founded in 1970; and the end of segregation and the integration of public schools.
The latter 50 years saw the Children’s Services and the Children’s Advocacy Center established in the 1990s; Highlands County Fire Rescue established as a division of the Public Safety department in 2018; and the first Caladium Festival was held in 1990.
