SEBRING — The Hotel Jacaranda has many wonderful features as a historic structure, but what makes a visit to the hotel especially delightful are the dedicated employees ... like Danielle Jackson.
Jackson was recognized as the Restaurant Service Champion from the Highlands County Tourist Development Council’s 2021 Winner’s Circle Awards.
The awards recognize individuals, teams, businesses and organizations that exceed expectations and serve as tourism ambassadors by going above and beyond their typical, everyday duties.
Jackson is in her 11th year as a waitress at the Hotel Jacaranda and in that time she has become a familiar and friendly face for the hotel restaurant’s regulars and seasonal customers and a welcoming face for newcomers.
She knows their drink preferences and about their families, Jackson said.
“I have a bunch of regulars that I have since I have been here,” she said. “I have my small little groups that come in and ask for me – they become family.”
Along with the scheduled restaurant service, Jackson gets to know and assist customers for special events, parties and weddings at the Hotel Jacaranda.
She is always ready to answer questions about the Jacaranda, such as when it was built and when it opened.
“Ms. [Joan] Hartt has done a lot of work here with pictures and stuff like that, so we try to point them to the pictures so they can see what it looked like before,” Jackson said.
Jackson arrives at the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to start preparing for the lunch service.
“We get our [iced] tea started and everything ready as far as the buffet and what we need,” she said. “I am usually here until 2 or 3 o’clock after we close.”
What is more popular – sweetened or unsweetened tea?
“Sweetened,” Jackson replied. “It is a hot commodity here, I guess you could say.”
Jackson works year-round at the Jacaranda.
“We are open during the summer, but after Mother’s Day we go to a sandwich menu, which has a Cuban [sandwich] and grilled chicken and then we have different specials during the week.”
Jackson was working at the Avon Park Publix supermarket, but when it moved to the north Sebring location, she went to work at the Jacaranda in October 2012.
“It is fun to get to know your customers and see them and hear about their stories and what they have done,” she said. “It is just a good place to work.”
In working with her fellow employees, Jackson said, “Everybody here, we are all just one big family. Everybody looks out for each other. Everybody loves each other.”
Nominations for the 2022 Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards are being accepted through March 31. Visit visitsebring.com/tourism-awards/.