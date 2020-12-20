SEBRING — Highlands County District students got a head-start on winter break Friday with a two-hour early release while some Florida school districts opted to take an even earlier break due to COIVD-19.
Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the early release provides teachers with a little more time to attend to everything they need to wrap up prior to the break.
Highlands Students will be returning to school on Monday, Jan. 4. The semester ends on Jan. 8.
Report cards go home between Jan. 11-22.
The Martin Luther Kink, Jr. Holiday, which is a school holiday, is Jan. 18.
The surge in coronavirus cases prompted some districts to shut down early for the winter break such as in Columbia County where the final three days of school before the winter break were optional for students because of the recent rise in coronavirus cases.
“Any student who does not attend any or all of the next three school days will have their absence(s) excused,” the district had stated in a message sent to families.
The Gulf County School District started the holiday break more than two days early. Students were released after a half-day on Wednesday instead of Friday.
In Bay County, Southport Elementary School in Panama City switched to remote learning on Monday for the rest of the week because of a coronavirus outbreak. A district official stated, “Approximately one-fourth of the students enrolled at Southport are quarantining due to being identified as close contacts of a COVID-19 positive person.”