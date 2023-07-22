Meet local author Betty Ford-Smith at her book signing, 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, at the Sebring Historical Society’s Weigle House Museum, 1989 Lakeview Dr., Sebring,
Ford-Smith’s new book is titled “Pinecone Quilts: Keeping Tradition Alive, Learn to Make Your Own Heirloom.”
Many of her unique and colorful quilts are on display at the Weigle House, which in itself is a wonderful historic structure with interesting pieces of the past.
A 92-year-old woman, Arlene Dennis, known as Miss Sue, tutored Ford-Smith in the making and history of pinecone quilts, also known as pine burr, which are made with folded triangles sewn side-by-side onto a foundation in concentric circles.
After Miss Sue passed in 2010, Ford-Smith wanted to teach others how to make pinecone quilts. The quilts were very unique and she did some research to find out more about the them. It became a passion for her and so she started making them for show and for sale.
Ford-Smith, a retired teacher and school administrator with the Highlands County School District, said the exact origin of the pinecone quilt is not known, but native Americans, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, do a pinecone design on the regalia and they do it on a shawl. In Alabama it is called the pine burr and it is the state quilt in Alabama.
The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky. has displayed some of Ford-Smiths quilt creations.
“I just had two on display at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska,” she added.
In 2018, Ford-Smith traveled to France to teach more than 100 women to pinecone quilt.
Her book shows how to create the quilts and to make other pieces such as a broach and a piece for a baby’s crib.
The large quilts can serve as a bed comforter, with Ford-Smith’s green quilt on display now on a bed at the Weigle House.
“They are very heavy. It weights 28 pounds,” she said. “Miss Sue, who taught me, was from Quincy in northern Florida where it can get pretty cold so it makes sense that they would have them up there.”
Along with detailed instructions on creating your pinecone quilt, Ford-Smith’s book offers a browse through a gallery of student and author-made quilts and resources for learning more about African influences on Southern art.
Also, the author shares some of Miss Sue’s life’s anecdotes and cautionary tales given to her during their quilting lessons together.
The book can be ordered from any major distributor.
For more information about Ford-Smith and pinecone quilts check the following website at: pineconequilts.com/.