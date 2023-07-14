Fur Fest

The Highlands News-Sun will host the county’s first-ever Fur Fest Pet Expo this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. The event is sponsored by the Sebring Square community.

This event is free to the public. Friendly pets are welcome; all pets must be on a leash.

