The Highlands News-Sun will host the county’s first-ever Fur Fest Pet Expo this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. The event is sponsored by the Sebring Square community.
This event is free to the public. Friendly pets are welcome; all pets must be on a leash.
Erica White, event coordinator for the Highlands News-Sun, is excited to bring Fur Fest to Highlands County residents.
“I’m excited for a day of fun and to see many of our community’s pets. I hope everyone and every pet enjoys the day and a big thank you to all of our sponsors who helped make this event happen,” she said.
Fur Fest will include demonstrations at Center Stage from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit; information from the Heartland Dog Club Inc. of Florida, a licensed all-breed obedience and rally dog club; inspiring content from PAWsitive Effects, a non-profit organization creating ways to help animals and the rescue grow; and a pet contest sponsored by Jessica Hartline with Allstate Insurance, who can also give you a quote to insure your pet. Center Stage is sponsored by realtor Lisa Kneram.
For those looking to adopt a pet, stop by one of the five rescue/shelter booths to see all the animals available: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services (sponsored by Emily Jones, Realtor), Barking Out Loud (sponsored by Bowman Steel), Sebring Angels (sponsored by Mid-State Garage Doors & Service), Humane Society of Highlands County (sponsored by Southwood Garage Doors) and The Heartland Cat Rescue (sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center).
Highlands County Animal Services will be microchipping pets for $10 (only cash accepted). Vendors will offer grooming services, tasty treats for humans and your pets, financial services and training/obedience services. There will be a pet costume contest sponsored by Jessica Hartline Insurance, exclusive pet expo special offers, free samples and giveaways, door prizes, raffles, a pet talent show and free workshops.
Pet Supermarket has provided doggie treats and bandanas that can found in the goodie bags sponsored by ABC Appliance. Pet water stations are sponsored by Ask an Adjuster; Bowman Steel, LLC; Ole South Auto Salvage; Lisa Terrell, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; America First A/C & Heating; Teresa Bock, RE/MAX Realty Plus; Ivan and Jolene Barinas, Realtors, Coldwell Banker.
Waste stations are sponsored by Ciro Molina, realtor with RE/MAX Realty Plus; Pet Supermarket and MidState Garage Doors & Service.
There will even be something for the humans. Lavish Grace will be providing IV Therapy, B12 and Vitamin D injections. Bingo, sponsored by realtor Ivan Barinas, will be played on the hour with prize money of $75 for the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. games and $100 in prize money for the 11 a.m. and noon games.
Come join in the fun this Saturday.