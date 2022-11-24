Colorado Springs Shooting Heroes

Fierro

 JACK DEMPSEY/AP PHOTO

‘COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in.

First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then moved to try to disarm the shooter.

