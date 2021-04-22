AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Foundation received an unsolicited call from a real estate broker who indicated interest in the Hotel Jacaranda, which prompted the Foundation Board to delay doing any major repair to the hotel until after meeting with the interested group.
The SFSC Foundation owns the Historic Hotel Jacaranda on Main Street in Avon Park and has been in the planning stages of attending to significant maintenance issues.
The South Florida State College Board of Trustees was provided an update on this interest in the hotel at its March meeting and also provided with a profit and loss report on it, specifically on the hotel and restaurant side.
SFSC Executive Director, Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman said recently that the broker just wanted some real-estate for their portfolio and didn’t have anyone specifically interested in buying the hotel.
The Foundation is not looking for a buyer or planning to sell the building, she said. If it gets to that point, it would be a decision of the Foundation Board since it owns the building.
Concerning the profit and loss, Highlands News-Sun asked if the hotel was losing money?
“I wouldn’t necessarily say we are completely loosing money,” she said.
There are multiple facets underneath one roof – restaurant, hotel, Foundation offices, plus multiple areas with tenants and the dorm facility, Bateman explained. All of them are operated out of a different funding measure.
“It is not one business operating underneath one roof, it’s multiple facets,” she said.” So when you add in the different levels of income that come in based on the different types of businesses and business that is being done and you add in any maintenance fees of an almost 100-year-old building, there is going to be some differences.”
There could potentially be some negative impact in regards to the overall maintenance dollars that are going to be needed in order to maintain a very historical building, Bateman said. The cost of owning and operating a building of this size is greatly expensive, especially when it comes to the maintenance needs, which is what they were sharing with the Board of Trustees, she further explained.
At the October SFSC Board of Trustees meeting, Bateman noted some of the needs of the structure included: plumbing, electrical, entryways, dorm remodels, fire escapes, telephone system rewiring, replacement of upper roof and kitchen roof area and the elevator needs replacement. The total estimated cost was $1.3 million.
“They knew what they were doing when they built this building,” Bateman said. “She is so sound; she is a very sound structure. She’s 100 years old; she needs a little TLC.”
In 1988, the SFSC Foundation bought and renovated the Hotel Jacaranda to serve as student housing (for out-of-county student athletes), as an events venue for college and public activities, and as a teaching laboratory for Culinary and Hospitality Management students.
The SFSC Foundation Board Officers are: President Tres Stephenson, Vice President Robin Weeks, Secretary Bill Jarrett, Treasurer Don Elwell, Member at Large Cheryl Brown and Past President Patty Manderville.