AVON PARK — Key areas of the Hotel Jacaranda are being updated at this time after it was discovered in July that, along with other maintenance issues, some of the structure’s electrical wiring was antiquated.
SFSC Executive Director for Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman said recently, “The SFSC Foundation Board realizes the importance of the Hotel Jacaranda and the role it plays for our College and our community.
“With that, it is the board’s desire to continue to invest and ensure the safety and well being of all our guests and student residents, and ensure that the Hotel is around for future generations to come.”
The SFSC Foundation owns and operates the Jacaranda Hotel, which was built in the 1920s.
The Foundation Board has moved forward on updating a couple key areas throughout the hotel, to include electrical wiring, plumbing and window framing, she said. Projects have already begun with a completion date of fall 2022, she said.
In July, after a problem with a light, a contracted electrician said the light was connected to outdated “knob and tube” wiring.
While most of the hotel’s wiring had been previously updated, rewiring was recommended for the two dining rooms, the main foyer, a hallway, stairway going to the second and third floor, and the second floor of the hotel.
In July, the SFSC Foundation Board selected Heartland Development Group’s proposal to build a student dormitory at the Avon Park campus of South Florida State College.
At that time, many of the Foundation Board members agreed that when the dormitory is ready to open, the Foundation should seek a buyer for the Hotel Jacaranda.
Bateman said recently, “At this time, the Hotel Jacaranda will continue its current operations with no scheduled adjustments after the new student facilities are built on the Highlands Campus.”
Currently, student athletes who do not live locally are housed at the Hotel Jacaranda, which is also used as an events venue for college and public activities and as a teaching laboratory for Culinary and Hospitality Management students.
{span}The initial timeline had the dormitory built in two years. The location of the building will be just east of the Criminal Justice Academy building.{/span}