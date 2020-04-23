AVON PARK — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrested Terrell Lamarr Jackson Jr., 24, of Avon Park, on Tuesday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after Jackson attacked someone with a knife.
Jackson and the victim got into a verbal argument that quickly escalated to Jackson grabbing the victim by the hair and throwing them around, according to reports. Jackson continued to be physical with the victim, pulling them off the bed and taking the victim's phone.
During the altercation, Jackson grabbed the knife that was next to the bed and placed the knife against the victim's neck. The victim told deputies that the knife is always kept beside the bed. The victim placed a hand between the blade and the victim's neck, resulting in a finger being cut, reports said. The victim ran from Jackson into the hallway to check the finger. The victim told deputies that Jackson retrieved a pair of the victim's pants from the floor and attempted to choke the victim.
Jackson was arrested and charged with one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Highlands County Jail with a $10,000 bond.