SEBRING — Sabrina Ann Jackson, 36, and Dustin Leroy Stimson, 21, were arrested Sunday night, Dec. 22, on charges of aggravated child abuse.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrived at AdventHealth Sebring Sunday evening concerning a child with cuts and bruises on their body consistent with being hit by a wooden stick, according to reports.
Deputies observed multiple large bruises and cuts on both the victim’s arms and back, along with significant swelling and a cut to his right cheek. The victim told deputies that all the injuries were caused by both Jackson and Stimson, reports said.
According to reports, Jackson and Stimson repeatedly struck the victim with a “switch” causing large bruises and cuts to both of the victim’s arms and back, along with the swelling and cut to the victim’s cheek. The arrest reports define a switch as a branch from a tree, reports said.
Jackson refused to provide a statement to deputies post Miranda warning being read.
Both Jackson and Stimson were arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail, each being charged with one count of felony domestic aggravated child abuse.