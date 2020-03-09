LAKE PLACID — Terry Jackson wears many hats these days: licensed mental health counselor, head of special education at Lake Placid High School and more recently published author. Last summer saw the release of her first children’s book, “The Greatest Things in Life.” The book features a rhyming prose and is meant to encourage uplift people of all ages by highlighting many of life’s simple pleasures from a Christian perspective.
“The Greatest Things in Life” was recently selected as the gold medal winner of the Illumination Book Awards in the Keepsake/Gift Book category. According to the Illumination Book Awards website, “With the motto, ‘Shining a Light on Exemplary Christian Books, the Illumination Book Awards are designed to honor the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.”
“My book ‘The Greatest Things in Life’ will also be featured in the 2020 Book Expo America and I will be attending an Illumination winners reception in New York City in May,” said Jackson.
Jackson’s new book, “Fingerpaintin’,” is a rhyming children’s board book aimed at helping preschoolers identify basic colors along with items associated with each of those colors. The book is meant to develop better vocabulary, recognition of real items and an understanding of common adult phrases such as “green thumb.” Each page is beautifully illustrated by Jason Fowler.
“It is a board book perfect for preschoolers helping them identify several basic colors with the marvelous illustrations which are associated with each color,” said Jackson. “I teamed up with the same illustrator, Jason Fowler, who made this second book oh so appropriately fun and lively for small children.”
“Fingerpaintin’” is available now and already in the running for a Moonbeam Award for board books.
Jackson’s next book, “Quallo Zuto” will focus on the solar system and an imaginary planet called Quallo Zuto. “It will teach the basic planets of the solar system,” said Jackson. “But with illustrations also teach about the gods the planets are named after. Very educational. Another rhyming manuscript with a fun surprising twist at the end that too will be illustrated by Jason Fowler.”
As part of the kickoff to the release of “Fingerpaintin’” Jackson will be reading the book the children at Trinity Tots in Lake Placid on Friday, March 13. Each student will receive their own signed copy of the book supplied by Trinity Tots. The preschool has declared it “Color Day” in honor of the book. The students have been asked to wear bright colors and there will be coloring activities. “I will read the book to them and tell them a little about the history of writing it and give them their pre-signed copies,” Jackson said.
Copies of “The Greatest Things in Life” can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million, or you can reach out to the author directly at tjackson793@yahoo.com. “Fingerpaintin’” can be found at Lake Placid Feed and Western Wear or through the author directly for $9 via email or phone at 863-464-0814.