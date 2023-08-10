BARTOW — A Jacksonville man killed himself Tuesday afternoon concluding an armed standoff with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team that lasted more than four-and-a-half hours.

PCSO crisis negotiators tried to convince Marquis Lynn Baker, 45, to peacefully surrender while he sat in his gray 2012 Chevrolet Impala parked in a wooded area near Christina Animal Hospital at 6800 Church Avenue North near Mulberry.

