APTOPIX Election 2023 Jacksonville Mayor

Donna Deegan holds up a T-shirt her daughter bought for her on a trip to London, while speaking with supporters in her run for mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis, becoming the first female to be elected as the city's mayor. 

 BOB SELF/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION via AP

JACKSONVILLE (AP) — Voters in Jacksonville, Florida, have elected the city's first female mayor.

Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of the vote in Tuesday's election, beating Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%.

