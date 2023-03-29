LAKE PLACID — Hair, nails, facials – that’s what the soon-to-open Jah Bellissimo Songo Salon will have going for it when it becomes part of Lake Placid on April 10. The name in Spanish means “beautiful dream”. And that’s what owner Maria Molina hopes her customers will experience when they leave the salon.
Formerly, the building at 249 E. Interlake Blvd. in downtown Lake Placid was the home of South Beach Beauty Academy. That business has since moved to Sebring. So, when Molina saw that the location offered all sorts of beauty stations in place for hair, pedicures, nails, and facials, she knew it was just supposed to be. She herself is a licensed manicurist.
Molina has already recruited personnel to fill most of the positions, but she welcomes other licensed beauty-related professionals to join her team. They can call her at 833 7 JAHBSS, which translates to 833-754-4277.
The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, for now it will be by appointment. No walk-ins. English- and Spanish-speaking customers are welcome.
Plans are already in the works that, once a month, cancer patients will be treated with services, food and drinks for free through the MG Cancer Foundation.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce will be announced soon. Meanwhile, you can make an appointment at Jah Bellissimo Songo Salon by calling Maria Molina at 833-754-4277.