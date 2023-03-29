jAH bELLISSIMO sOGNO sALON

Opening soon in downtown Lake Placid.

 JERRY MEISENHEIMER/CORRESPONDENT

LAKE PLACID — Hair, nails, facials – that’s what the soon-to-open Jah Bellissimo Songo Salon will have going for it when it becomes part of Lake Placid on April 10. The name in Spanish means “beautiful dream”. And that’s what owner Maria Molina hopes her customers will experience when they leave the salon.

Formerly, the building at 249 E. Interlake Blvd. in downtown Lake Placid was the home of South Beach Beauty Academy. That business has since moved to Sebring. So, when Molina saw that the location offered all sorts of beauty stations in place for hair, pedicures, nails, and facials, she knew it was just supposed to be. She herself is a licensed manicurist.

