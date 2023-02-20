SEBRING — The proposed expansion of the Highlands County Jail includes a number of requests of the City of Sebring, including the closure of Palmetto Avenue.
Two employees of CRA Architects, Inc. will present the preliminary site plan for the jail expansion at the Tuesday Sebring City Council meeting.
Also, they will present certain requests of the city to include potential land use and zoning changes, relocation of utilities and the closure of Palmetto Avenue, the council agenda shows.
The overview of the project from the architectural firm states the current planned version for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is a “planned/designed structure size for future 450-512 beds depending on classifications.”
This facility will sit on top of Palmetto Avenue with very little setbacks. Utilities under Palmetto Avenue would be relocated to the south of the structure, the plan states.
The existing Sheriff’s Maintenance building will be removed to make room for jail pod and future sallyport, booking and support spaces.
Long range, this facility site would accommodate approximately 400 new beds while improving existing support spaces.
Current budget will most likely only allow to build half of this structure in current market conditions, thus providing an immediate 100 beds of proper classification, according to project summary.
The current plan is to provide eight classifications when full build out is completed. The planned facility will be about 24 feet tall initially and when the other floors are added in the future it would be just under 48 feet tall.
Construction type will be of tilt wall concrete panels or precast panels, similar to the Sheriff’s Administration building that was completed several years back.
There will be no outside inmate activities or recreation; these will all be inside the facility.
It is noted that the design of the jail pod will be visually pleasing to the surrounding justice facilities and existing structures.
The Sebring City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.