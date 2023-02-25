Highlands County Jail expansion

A portion of Palmetto Avenue would be closed for the planned expansion building for the Highlands County Jail.

 By MARC VALERO/Staff Writer

SEBRING — Information on the planned expansion of the Highlands County Jail, which includes the closure of a city street, was presented recently to the Sebring City Council.

Steven Dobbs, of Steven Dobbs engineering, Okeechobee, said he wanted to inform the City Council about the County’s jail expansion plan, which will require the closing of a city street.

