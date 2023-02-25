SEBRING — Information on the planned expansion of the Highlands County Jail, which includes the closure of a city street, was presented recently to the Sebring City Council.
Steven Dobbs, of Steven Dobbs engineering, Okeechobee, said he wanted to inform the City Council about the County’s jail expansion plan, which will require the closing of a city street.
“Going through this process we found out the south parcel where the jail sits right now is not zoned correctly so we plan to change that,” he said. “We also plan to change the zoning on the north parcel as well to the Public Service zoning.
“We have already met with all the utilities about relocating their services, the City water and sewer,” Dobbs said. Everything seemed to work out very well there. There is a terminal manhole that is where the new jail is going to sit that will be used for the sewer connection to the jail.
“We have already talked to Duke Energy, we’ve talked to Comcast, we’ve talked to all the utilities so we have a pretty good plan,” he said.
Highlands County Facilities Projects Manager Brandon Gunn said the proposed unit will go in the northeast corner of a lot the County already owns.
A couple of options were considered for setting up more space, he said. Everybody knows space downtown is very limited.
“We looked at options of relocating the jail altogether and none of it was feasible,” Gunn said. “What you will see in these plans is what is going to fit within the county’s budget and the way we have funded this is through a bond structure of loans and we do have time requirements on that.”
They have to have 80% allocated before November of 2024 so they have about a year and half to meet that requirement, he said.
Hopefully in the coming weeks we will be able to submit for the road closure and the rezoning of those two lots into public use, Gunn said. Closing Palmetto Avenue doesn’t cause much of an obstacle as far as utilities go. It is just being able to have the approval from the City.
“We are hoping to have your support as we move forward with this project at an accelerated rate,” he said.
Councilman Roland Bishop asked how many stories will be in the new building?
Gunn responded that the finished shell of the building will be 48 feet on the outside for the end term of that unit.
“Starting out with the first phase, we are not going to be able to meet that just because of budgetary constraints and the volatility that we are finding in the supplies,” he said. So 24 feet will be the initial height and it will be similarly designed to the rest of the Sheriff’s buildings.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle, Jr. noted that the presentation was for information only and no action was needed from Council.
A summary of the project states the existing Sheriff’s maintenance building will be removed to make room for the jail pod and future sallyport, booking and support spaces. Long range, this facility site would accommodate approximately 400 new beds while improving existing support spaces.