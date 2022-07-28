School Shooting-Florida

Fred Guttenberg, left, is shown during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

 MIKE STOCKER/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jail guard testified Wednesday that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning nine months after Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago and tried to wrest away his electric stun gun.

As jurors in Cruz’s death penalty trial watched a surveillance video of the Nov. 13, 2018, brawl, Broward County sheriff’s Sgt. Raymond Beltran gave a play-by-play description. He said it began after he told Cruz to walk properly as he supervised Cruz’s recreation period.

