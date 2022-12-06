Japan Defense

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Chinese troops line up (march) during the Vostok 2022 military exercise at a firing range in Russia’s Far East, on Aug. 31, 2022. A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, that drastic defense buildup including possession of pre-emptive strike capability is “indispensable” amid growing threats in the region, calling for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of their country.

 RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday set a new target for military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($318 billion), or 1.5 times the current level, as the country seeks defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Kishida told him and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to work on a budget plan to increase Japan’s 2023-2027 military spending by more than 50% from 27.5 trillion yen.

