Japan Economy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, second right, speaks during a policy meeting at his office in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Kishida’s government was to approve on Friday a hefty economic package that will include government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) to soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices.

 KEISUKE HOSOJIMA/KYODO NEWS via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government approved Friday a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices.

Globally surging prices and a weakening of the yen have amplified costs for imports, pushing inflation higher.

