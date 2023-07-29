Japan Defense Paper

A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003. Japan stepped up its alarm over China’s assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo’s new security strategy calling for a major military buildup.

 INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST 1ST KENNETH MOLL/U.S. NAVY via AP, FILE

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government stepped up its alarm over Chinese assertiveness, warning in a report issued Friday that the country faces its worst security threats since World War II as it plans to implement a new strategy that calls for a major military buildup.

The 2023 defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet, is the first since the government adopted a controversial new National Security Strategy in December, seen as a break from Japan’s postwar policy limiting the use of force to self-defense.

