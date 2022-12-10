Japan Fighter Jet

A F-2 fighter of Japan Air Self-Defense Force is seen at Tsuiki base, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan in March 2010. Japan announced Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as Tokyo looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States.

 KYODO NEWS via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States.

The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.

