SEBRING — Karen Jaroch will be speaking to the Highlands Tea Party this Tuesday on the Environmental, Social and Governance policy.
“It began with Critical Race Theory,” Jaroch said. “That’s the ‘Woke Left’s’ attack on students. ESG, as it’s known, is the ‘Woke Left’s’ attack on business and the economy.”
A senior regional coordinator for Heritage Action, Jaroch on Tuesday night will outline how ESG policies are being used against companies to push diversity and climate change agendas. The idea is for third party institutions to issue ESG “scores” to hobble firms that do not comply to the woke philosophy.
Jaroch says Heritage Action does have a plan to push back against the ESG agenda, and will reveal that strategy at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Some states already have implemented this with success,” she said.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.