SEBRING — A man who pointed his gun at a teen and fired into a house could be sentenced to Florida state prison after violating his probation agreement.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Tuesday scheduled a violation of probation hearing for Jayden Vershawn Mays, 19 in February. During such hearings, judges hear from witnesses to determine whether a defendant broke his probation.
Mays' lawyer, Karen I. Meeks, told the Highlands News-Sun she will speak to prosecutors about a plea agreement in the meantime.
Mays, who pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness in June, received a 14-month state prison sentence with credit for time served. He was then put on three years of probation.
As part of his plea agreement, Mays was banned from leaving Polk County without permission of his probation officer. He also was required to find a job. He broke both conditions, according to a November probation arrest warrant. He has been held without bond since Nov. 2.
In March 2021, Mays was in a car that passed three young girls on Grand Avenue in Sebring. According to witnesses, Mays pointed his gun at one of the girls through a back passenger window. Prosecutors say Mays fired into a Broad Street house later that evening.
Two months later, Mays was recorded calling friends of the young girl victim from jail. He asked them to urge the victim/witness to drop the charges, going as far as threatening the girl’s family.
During one call he’s quoted as saying, “I’m going to have somebody send them folks to the grev (sic) and they whole house going to get roped off, straight up!”