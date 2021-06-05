SEBRING — What is in store for The School Board of Highlands County’s District Office as the board goes shopping for a new location?
A couple of possibilities are relocating to the former JCPenney location at Lakeshore Mall or going to the Kindergarten Learning, which was a grocery store/shopping center.
At Tuesday’s School Board workshop, four of the five board members believed the JCPenney building offered an ideal location with plenty of parking.
School Board Member Donna Howerton continues to oppose the mall location saying the district would have no control over who buys what on either end of the mall. She also doesn’t believe the half-cent school sales tax revenue can be used to purchase the building.
School Board Member Bill Brantley said he favors the mall location because it is centrally located on U.S. 27.
For its June 22 meeting, the board agreed to consider getting an appraisal of the JCPenney building and consider returning the kindergarten classes from the Kindergarten Learning Center back to Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools starting with 2022-23 school year.
Earlier in the workshop, Superintendent Brenda Longshore offered the comparisons in space, parking and price of relocating some of the district’s departments, such as human resources, curriculum and student services.
The current district office has 39,264 square feet of space, with an additional 3,600 square feet in portables, not counting the transportation, facilities and food service departments and the print shop, which would remain at the current School Street location.
The Kindergarten Learning Center has 39,971 square feet of inside space and would require about $5 million for remodeling and $150,000 to remodel the bus loop for additional parking.
The JCPenney Building has 62,120 square feet with 392 parking spaces. The Lakeshore Mall owner has an asking price of $2,400,000 that is negotiable, according to the district.
Remodeling would cost an estimated $7.5 million.
For a newly constructed building, the costs would be – $150,000 for eight acres of property in a good location, $1 million for site preparation and $14 million to construct a building.
“We need to be thinking about what is our ultimate goal?” Longshore said. “Do we want to have space to have a boardroom that is bigger than the boardroom we currently have? When children are presenting, they fill the place, or when we are giving awards.
“Now we are terribly, terribly tight as far as having meeting rooms to be able to gather, at this point going to schools to gather because there is not enough space for committees and groups.”
Longshore said she hoped they wouldn’t try to move to a location with the same amount of space, but 60,000 square feet may not be needed, but would provide room to grow and could be filed out with meeting rooms.
She said there is great interest from the elementary school principals to get their kindergarteners back to their campus. Fred Wild Elementary would not need any portables to do that. Cracker Trail would need one more portable and Woodlawn Elementary would need one or two portables if the kindergarten classes returned.
The students at the Kindergarten Leaning Center are losing about 40 to 45 minutes a day in instruction time due to their amount of time in transportation.
Longshore said the Kindergarten Learning Center could be used for the Sebring elementary schools’ VPK/pre-kindergarten classes including migrant pre-K, pre-K ESE and the district’s growing voluntary pre-kindergarten program.
The board decided to wait until it received the JCPenney building appraisal and final asking price before deciding on whether to move pre-K and VPK classes to the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Brantley said, cost-wise, finding eight acres to build in a good location on U.S. 27 is nearly impossible.
“We are going to pump life into that mall with us being there,” he said.
School Board Chair Jan Shoop agreed with Brantley, saying she didn’t know if they could get a better location.
School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist said people agree the mall is a great location.
“I am not against the mall and not against the Kindergarten Learning Center, either,” she said.