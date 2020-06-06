SEBRING — The JCPenney at Lakeshore Mall is among 154 of the stores closing nationwide in the retailer’s first post-bankruptcy phase to shrink its footprint.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it would start the closure process next week, but it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete.
It will be the third anchor-store closure at Lakeshore Mall within two and a half years — Sears closed in October 2019 and Kmart closed in January 2018.
LakeShore Mall General Manager Jenny Check said she has not received any information from JCPenny concerning the closure.
After closing for about a month due to COVID-19, the mall reopened May 4, but JCPenny has not reopened yet. Cheek said she has not received official information, but has heard it may reopen on Friday, June 12.
The mall had people interested in the vacated Kmart location prior to the pandemic, but the virus has affected everyone, she said.
Movie theater chain AMC announced recently that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a temporary closure of its theaters.
Cheek said she doesn’t expect the theater chain to go out of business. She said the Lakeshore Mall location does very well.
“I think this theater will be safe even if AMC decides to close some theaters,” she said.
“We are just going to have to wait and see,” Cheek said. “We are going to try to rebound. We were very hopeful with what was happening with the mall before the virus. It is just going to take a lot to turn it back around. We are just going to keep working and try to do what we can for the mall and Highlands County.”
Lakeshore Mall is operating at reduced hours to allow more time for cleaning and sanitizing, she said. The mall is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Belk and Bealls set their own hours.
“We have added hand sanitizing stations; we are trying to do everything we can,” Cheek said. “We are suggesting that people wear masks if they feel the need.”
Social distancing is recommended with reminders on signs in the mall.
“We want the mall to be a safe environment for our shoppers and employees,” she said.
With the JCPenney closure, Lakeshore Mall will have Bealls and Belk as its remaining anchor stores.
Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N., Sebring, opened, with JCPenny, on Feb. 5, 1992. Prior to the mall location, JCPenny was located where the Winn-Dixie supermarket is now located in Avon Park.
Eight other JCPenney stores are slated for closure in Florida including the Lake Wales store at Eagle Ridge Mall and stores in Jacksonville, Orlando, Mary Esther (Okaloosa County), Tampa, Bradenton, Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do so since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily.
J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before JCPenney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
JCPenney expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks.
As the company remains focused on its plan for renewal and driving sustainable, profitable growth, it intends to reduce its store footprint and focus resources on its strongest stores and powerful eCommerce flagship store, jcp.com, according to a company press release.
JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said Thursday that nearly 500 stores have reopened since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions.
“We look forward to opening more. We are excited to welcome back our customers and associates at these locations and we will continue to take actions to be best positioned to build on our over 100-year history,” she said.
JCPenney was founded in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 1902 by James Cash Penney.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.