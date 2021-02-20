FROSTPROOF — Arne Jensen, Jr., 42, of Avon Park, was arrested by Polk County Sheriff's Detectives at the Lake Streety Road boat ramp in unincorporated Frostproof on Wednesday. Jensen was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted sexual battery and three counts of transmitting material harmful to a minor.
Jensen contacted the victim through Facebook Messenger after finding her post of an item for sale through Facebook Marketplace. The victim, an adult female, told deputies that a man she did not know (Jensen) had sent her a private message asking her to "...meet me at the boat ramp on Lake Olivia and I will have my zipper down and have it sticking out is that okay with you." Jensen was using a female Facebook profile name to message the victim. Concerned, the victim clicked on the profile to see who this person was and found a post claiming that this person had been hacked, according to reports.
The victim went on to ask Jensen questions to which he continued to talk about sexually oriented acts that he wanted to perform in front of her. When the victim told Jensen that she was under 18, he told her that he was 42-years-old and it was OK she was 16-years-old. Jensen then gave her his cellphone number and his name, before sending her nude photos of himself. The victim immediately called the Polk County Sheriff's Office to report the conversation and photos, reports said.
A PCSO detective continued the conversation with Jensen, posing as the 16-year-old girl he thought he was talking to. Jensen continued to make sexually explicit comments and sending nude photos, with his face clearly visible in one. Detectives asked Jensen to meet them at the Lake Streety boat ramp in Frostproof where he was arrested by deputies without incident. Jensen told deputies that he had a friend drive him to Frostproof from his home in Avon Park "to meet a girl," according to reports.
Jensen admitted to deputies that he was in communication with a 16-year-old girl and that he had sent her nude photos of himself that included his genitalia. He said that he wanted to commit commit sex acts with her. Deputies confiscated Jensen's phone to perform a forensic search and determine if there are more victims, reports said.
Jensen is currently unemployed, receiving a $602 disability check each month along with $204 in food stamps. He has a lengthy criminal history that includes seven felonies and 13 misdemeanors. Charges include trespassing, grand theft, petit theft, driving on a suspended license, loitering, prowling, stalking, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious behavior, according to a PCSO news release.
Jensen is currently in the Polk County Jail on $105,000 bond.