AVON PARK — Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard, who is seeking reelection to the Avon Park City Council, has one challenger — Aletha Johnson.
The Highlands New-Sun invited both candidates to meet with the editorial board. Barnard came and answered questions of the board; Johnson did not.
Following is Barnard’s response to Highlands News-Sun’s request for background information and a statement about his priorities for the city.
Johnson did not respond to numerous requests from Highlands News-Sun for the same information about herself and her candidacy.
Barnard said he has always served his community and country.
“I am a Vietnam Army combat veteran and 100% supported the War Dog Memorial on Main Street,” he said. “I have volunteered with the United Way, Meals on Wheels and was co-chairperson of Relay for Life. I have always been active in church and taught pre-K kids in Bible study with my beautiful wife Vicki.”
Barnard has has served on Avon Park Planning and Zoning Board and is a certified Public Pension Trustee and served on the Avon Park Police Pension Board.
As a councilmember, he is serving as city liaison to the Avon Park Fire Department and Police Pension boards.
Barnard said his priorities include, first of all, to support the Avon Park Fire Department and to work and vote for the citizens and the community with Christian values.
“I will continue to promote proper business and residential growth that best serves our community,” he said. “I am proud to be part of bringing businesses to the Brickell Building and the positive expansion of our Executive Airport.
“We will continue to expand annexation of our city to grow our community to a great place to live and work. We need to continue to move forward to promote new young leaders to serve in all capacities including city volunteer boards and eventually serving on our City Council.”
Barnard said he is very proud of the city’s staff and all department heads and all the hard workers in City Hall and in the streets. Public works is fantastic.
“We are all moving forward to improve, upgrade and make our city safe,” he said.
“I am definitely the best candidate to continue serving on the Avon Park City Council and plan on being your deputy mayor,” Barnard said. “I have the most experience and knowledge on the City Council, except for our mayor.
“I love our City of Charm and, most of all, the people who live in Avon Park. I respect everyone equally from all corners of our city. I am a leader that will continue to serve in the best interest of our citizens and our businesses. I am proud, grateful and humble to represent all of Avon Park.”
Avon Park city voters will select a mayor and a council member in the Nov. 8 election.