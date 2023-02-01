A hopeful, positive message – that’s what Jim Curry wants listeners to take home with them every time he takes the stage as “America’s troubadour,” John Denver.
Curry has been performing his “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” tribute for more than 20 years.
Curry plans to showcase the singer/songwriter’s hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song” to the Genesis Center, Feb. 16, in Lake Placid.
“I feel very fortunate these past 23 years and beyond, to have the opportunity and the ability to bring John’s heartfelt music to a live audience,” Curry said. “A live concert – people coming together to enjoy great music – is a very important and healthy social experience for us as human beings.”
Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story,” has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.
“As a lifelong fan of John Denver myself, I want to hear John’s music presented the way he performed it, so it’s important to me to perform John’s songs in the same key and time signature as he did,” Curry said.
Respecting Denver’s timeless legacy is the most important aspect of his tribute performances, Curry added.
“You will never see me mimic John or make fun of John, he is owed so much more respect than the industry gave him during his career,” he said. “ I love it when entire families (grandparents, parents and kids) come out to enjoy the show together.
“The music is beautiful and lyrical, which appeals to all ages – and the message is timeless; it will never go out of style to love and care for each other and for the earth.
“John Denver’s music and message appeals to all generations. Unlike other folk singers of his day, John had a gift of writing songs with no ‘timestamp.’ His songs are just as pertinent and meaningful today as whenever they were written.”
Curry said Denver’s music was always positive and inspiring.
“John was no ‘doom and gloom’ songwriter,” he said. “John might point out a problem but add that we can prevail if we all work together. His songs were full of hope and his music continues to inspire me.”
Curry takes the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
The response from John Denver fans in a live setting has also been motivation for Curry.
“I noticed from the beginning that the people attending the show were uplifted by the music,” he said. “It really takes the listener deep into the music (and) let me say that I am inspired the most by the people who attend our concerts and who follow us online and are looking for opportunities to come to more concerts.”