Jim Curry as John Denver

Jim Curry will be bringing the positive and inspiring music of John Denver to Lake Placid in his “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” concert on Thursday, Feb. 16.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A hopeful, positive message – that’s what Jim Curry wants listeners to take home with them every time he takes the stage as “America’s troubadour,” John Denver.

Curry has been performing his “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver” tribute for more than 20 years.

