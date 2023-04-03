Revisiting the Highlands Tea Party on Tuesday evening will be Jimmie T. Smith. He is the coalitions director for the Concerned Veterans of America. Smith served in the Army until 2003 after 20 years in uniform. His time included serving during Operation Desert Storm under the George H.W. Bush Administration. He was elected to the Florida House of Representatives and served from 2010 through 2016.

He then ran successfully for Citrus County Commission. As the CVA coalitions director, Smith recently wrote a column in reference to stories he had heard about veterans not getting the care they earned from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

