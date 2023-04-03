Revisiting the Highlands Tea Party on Tuesday evening will be Jimmie T. Smith. He is the coalitions director for the Concerned Veterans of America. Smith served in the Army until 2003 after 20 years in uniform. His time included serving during Operation Desert Storm under the George H.W. Bush Administration. He was elected to the Florida House of Representatives and served from 2010 through 2016.
He then ran successfully for Citrus County Commission. As the CVA coalitions director, Smith recently wrote a column in reference to stories he had heard about veterans not getting the care they earned from the Veterans Affairs health care system.
“I hear similar stories, from veterans who have had appointments canceled, delayed or moved, and from those who can’t get the care they need at all. It bothers me because I believe every veteran deserves the same level of care that I get,” he wrote.
Taking over as the CVA coalitions director has been a natural progression for Smith, who says the CVA has a “strong record of leadership in advocating for policies to help veterans and all Americans live better lives and it serves as an opportunity to continue his service and support his fellow veterans, their families, and communities both here in Florida and across the country.”
The veterans advocacy group has been involved in politics around veterans issues including health care access
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans’ Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; the meetings commence at 6 p.m.