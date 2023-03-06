Singapore LPGA Golf

Jin Young Ko of South Korea plays a shot at the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf course, in Singapore, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

 DANIAL HAKIM/AP PHOTO

SINGAPORE (AP) — Jin Young Ko won for the first time in a year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and hopes this signals a new start from a year of battling injuries that cost her the No. 1 ranking.

Ko answered an early charge by Nelly Korda, held her nerve during a 58-minute storm delay late in the round and closed with three straight pars for a 3-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday.

