LAKE PLACID — Beloved and long-time employee JoAnn Chandler is set to retire from Wauchula State Bank, part of the Crews banking family, after a 51-year legacy. Vice president and commercial banker based at the bank’s Lake Placid branch, Chandler attributed her job longevity to the personal satisfaction she receives from being at work every day.
An open house reception will be held at the Lake Placid branch, 102 E. Interlake Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to celebrate Chandler’s retirement. Customers, friends and family are invited to stop by and wish her well.
“It has been such a pleasure working with JoAnn,” Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer Rob Roberts said. “She has been an integral part of building the community of Lake Placid. Her years of dedication to our bank will leave an impact long after she retires.”
A lifelong resident of Florida, Chandler was born and raised in Wauchula and moved to Lake Placid in her junior year of high school. A graduate of Lake Placid High School, she completed all of the American Bankers Association classes, courses, and training offered through First Florida Bank in Lake Placid, where Chandler started working when she was 22 in 1971. She was the first female regional president of First Florida Bank Highlands County.
First Florida was acquired by Wauchula State Bank in 1993, and Chandler remained there. During her tenure, she has been involved in all areas of the bank.
When asked about her time with the bank, she said, “I’ll miss my customers, the people I come in contact with daily, and the people I work with the most. Wauchula State Bank fosters a real family atmosphere and I truly believe that the bank’s family of employees is the bank’s greatest asset.”
“JoAnn has had a positive impact, not only serving bank customers as their trusted advisor, but also as a mentor and coach to others over the years. Her commitment and love for both Lake Placid and our bank family has been unwavering,” said Donna McKown, bank president. “JoAnn has made a difference in the many lives she has touched working from her bank office and throughout the community.”
Chandler serves on the Lake Placid Board Foundation Board for Advent Health and is a member of the Habitat for Humanity Board for Highlands County.
With more time on her hands following retirement, Chandler is looking forward to traveling and spending time with her husband Willis, her two children, Willis Jr. and Nina, along with eight grandchildren, and soon to be two great-grandchildren.