LAKE PLACID — Beloved and long-time employee JoAnn Chandler is set to retire from Wauchula State Bank, part of the Crews banking family, after a 51-year legacy. Vice president and commercial banker based at the bank’s Lake Placid branch, Chandler attributed her job longevity to the personal satisfaction she receives from being at work every day.

An open house reception will be held at the Lake Placid branch, 102 E. Interlake Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to celebrate Chandler’s retirement. Customers, friends and family are invited to stop by and wish her well.

