John Albert C. Kennedy
John Albert Charles Kennedy (Jack) of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Dec. 4, 2022, with his loving family either physically or spiritually by his side.
John was born June 12, 1929, in Jacksonville, Florida and grew up in Miami, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
John married Dorothy Ann Yearwood of Miami, Florida on June 17, 1950. She was the love of his life and he was hers for the 72 years they were married. John was extremely active throughout his life enjoying camping, swimming, flying, sailboarding and any activity his family attempted.
John also enjoyed many mental challenges. His favorites were puzzles, chess, reading and mysteries. He had a tremendous sense of humor and would enjoy nothing more than the company of family and friends for a boisterous evening joking and playing games.
He was a religious, inspiring and generous soul helping anyone in need. His love of life and infectious, jubilant spirit were passed down to his family who will miss him every day. He will certainly be busy in Heaven as he keeps watch over his progeny. We are happy that his spirit is finally free to soar and fly like he so loved.
John was predeceased by two of his children, Ann Marie Kennedy and John Michael Kennedy; by his parents, Ralph and Catherine Kennedy; his brother, Don Kennedy, and his sister, MaryAnn McNamara.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Dorothy Ann Kennedy, and his six other children and their spouses, Mike (Trish) Gunter, Thomas (Gilda) Kennedy, Mark (Betty) Gambill, James (Beth) Kennedy, Michael (Richelle) Kennedy and Tim (Teresa) Kennedy.
He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and their spouses along with his 17 great-grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) LeFave with their children, Piers, Rhys, and Lina; Joe (Michelle) Paulin with their children, Ben and Cole; Erik (Kate) Marr and their children, Abigail Marloh and Aiden Marr; Christopher Kennedy; Paul (Jennifer) Gunter and their children, Wesley and Julia Gunter; Sean (Courtney) Kennedy and their children, Teagan, Owen and Keira; Nick (Nicole) Frederici and their children, Westley and Hunter; Ryan (Danielle) Kitchens and their children Jack, Hazel and Logan; Thomas (Tatianna) Kennedy, Timothy (TJ) Kennedy, Aaron and Kristen Offret, Cory Kennedy, and Jake and Ivey Kennedy.
John was also survived by a brother, Michael Kennedy, and his many other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice in honor of John Kennedy.