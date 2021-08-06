AVON PARK— Highlands County educator, school administrator and active community member Charles Daniel “Dan” Johnson Jr. passed away Tuesday at his home in Avon Park.
Johnson, who was born in Sebring in 1946, attended the old Sebring High School (where Sebring Middle is now located) when it was a first- through 12th-grade school. He attended Woodlawn Elementary School when it opened in 1955 and then was back at the old high school for junior high and high school.
In 1968 Johnson started working for the School Board of Highlands County as a fifth-grade teacher at Fred Wild Elementary School.
After teaching at Sebring Middle and becoming the school’s assistant principal, Johnson had served as principal of Avon Elementary, Park Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary and finished his career in 2009 with six years as principal of Avon Park Middle School and a total of 41 years with the school district.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said Thursday, “Mr. Johnson is very special to me.”
Johnson hired Longshore for her first teaching position as a kindergarten teacher at Park Elementary School.
“I worked under his leadership for may years and he was always an inspiration to everyone who was around him and always put kids first,” Longshore said. “We will certainly miss him. He certainly was a treasure.”
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said Johnson was his first principal when he was in kindergarten and first grade at Park Elementary School.
Anderson said he had served with Johnson on the Avon Park Housing Authority Board.
“I loved the guy; he was great,” he said. “Everybody seemed to like him. He did a lot of good for Avon Park and served on quite a few boards. He was a very influential person for good.
“He spent his entire life serving the people of Avon Park. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”
Johnson was awarded the Highlands News-Sun’s Highlander Awards Man of the Year in May 2018.
He was well known for his seasonal yard decorations especially Halloween and Christmas. Santa would appear on special nights sitting in his sleigh, other nights the Grinch would appear.
Johnson was a member and former president of Avon Park Noon Rotary and he initiated the Back to School Continental Breakfast for Avon Park teachers.