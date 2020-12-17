AVON PARK — Terry Michael Johnson, 32, of Avon Park, found himself surrounded by deputies with Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after Johnson stole a car from the Avon Park Post Office parking lot.
The victim told deputies that he drove his red 2014 Jaguar convertible to the Avon Park Post Office Tuesday morning, leaving the keys to the vehicle in the center console and the vehicle unsecured while he was inside. When he exited the building, the victim saw that his car was gone, according to reports.
The victim informed deputies that a witness had described to him a young man they had seen pacing outside the Post Office earlier but now was no longer there. Additional deputies spotted the victim's car turning onto Canfield Street while the victim talked with deputies at the scene, reports said.
As Johnson approached the intersection of Memorial Drive and Cornell Street, he saw deputies and immediately pulled into an abandoned lot at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Cornell Street. Deputies performed a felony stop on the vehicle and determined that it was indeed the victim's car. The victim arrived at the scene and positively identified the car as his and deputies verified through registration, according to reports.
During Johnson's arrest, deputies discovered a hypodermic needle in his front right pocket. The contents of the needle tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said. A search with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts shows that Johnson has two prior convictions for drug possession.
Johnson was charged with one felony count of grand theft auto, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license and one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession and taken to the Highlands County Jail.