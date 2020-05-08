SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Albert Johnston, 37, of Avon Park, on Monday for felony battery, domestic – second or subsequent offense and felony robbery by sudden snatching.
According to the report, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a local hospital. The victim advised the deputies that Johnston called her over the telephone where they got into a verbal argument when Johnston accused the victim of infidelity. When the victim exited the facility that night, Johnston was waiting in their vehicle to pick her up. The victim decided she was not going to get into the vehicle with Johnston and walked past the vehicle. The victim claimed Johnston repeatedly told her to get into the vehicle. The victim refused and continued to walk away.
Johnston allegedly ran up behind the victim and grabbed a bag she was carrying over her shoulder. Johnston then intentionally began striking the victim on the right side of her face with the bag. Johnston swung the bag with such force that it broke the handle/strap.
Deputies observed that the victim did have redness and slight swelling on her right cheek. There was also a small cut or scratch to the same area, which appeared to have been bleeding as a result of being struck with the bag by Johnston.
Before deputies arrived, Johnston fled on foot. He was located and taken into custody by a deputy who was on the perimeter while a K-9 track was being conducted.
According to records, Johnston has previous convictions for misdemeanor battery on the same victim on two previous occasions. Johnston was also convicted of misdemeanor battery in Sumter County.