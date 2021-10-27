SEBRING — There has been a cancellation of the Nov. 4 joint meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency Board and the Sebring City Council.
The meeting was scheduled for an update on the revised draft plan for the city-owned waterfront property on Lake Jackson.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, in her notice of the cancellation, “With a decision on the solicitation for the two waterfront houses still in negotiations, the CRA is going to cancel the scheduled joint waterfront meeting for Nov. 4.
“We will reschedule the meeting at a later date once a decision has been made to enable Kimley-Horn to accurately update the design for the waterfront.”
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the negotiations with the outfitter are continuing between the outfitter’s attorney and the city’s attorney to see if there is a way to make it happen for what both entities are looking to accomplish.
“Rather than try to force a public presentation of something that may or may not be ready to go, we decided to wait and let that process play out,” he said.
The CRA will now wait until there is a determination on whether the outfitter is going to be there or if council is going to re-advertise for other solicitations/proposals for the houses. Once that determination is made, the next public hearing will be scheduled, Leidel said.
Every rendition of a waterfront plan so far has included a space for an outfitter, a business that would rent water-related equipment and watercrafts, but the location of that has varied. With the Sebring Historical Society’s lease being up for the houses, the city sought another use/proposal for the houses.
At the July 6 City Council meeting, Sebring city staff was directed to issue a solicitation for the disposal of the Weigle House (yellow house) at 1989 Lakeview Drive and the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive.
The city received responses from the Sebring Historical Society and Jeff and Lilly Stanley of the proposed Sebring Adventure Center.
The Stanleys proposal includes a floating water park, human-powered craft such a kayaking and canoe rentals, and motor-powered craft/activities such as jet skiing, pontoon boating, water skiing and lake cruises.
At a September City Council meeting, council was agreeable to the Stanleys proposal, but council wanted the city to retain ownership of the property.