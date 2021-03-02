SEBRING — Jonathan Patrick Reed, 37, of Sebring, was rearrested over the weekend after violating the conditions of his pretrial release.
Reed was picked up by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Feb. 26, for violation of the conditions of his release from a Feb. 12 arrest. According to the affidavit, Reed was found to be under the influence of alcohol beverage by deputies on Feb. 24. He is being held without bond until he appears before a judge.
Reed was arrested on Feb. 12 for interference with the execution of a search warrant when he tried to keep sheriff’s deputies from entering his home.
His wife, Ariel Reed, 30, was arrested the same day. Ariel was a critical thinking teacher at Sebring High School. She was charged with 10 counts of sexual battery upon a victim ages 12-18 by a teacher who has custodial authority of that student. She has been recommended for termination from employment with the Highlands School District after being arrested and charged with having sex with a 15-year-old student. On the March 9 agenda, Reed will be recommended for termination to the School Board unless she requests a hearing.