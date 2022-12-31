SEBRING — Luther Trovian Jones Jr., 50, of Sebring, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jones’ red Jeep Grand Cherokee for a busted taillight. Jones volunteered to deputies that he had a small amount of narcotics in the center console. A K-9 unit performed a “free air sniff” of the vehicle and alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle, according to reports.

