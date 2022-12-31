SEBRING — Luther Trovian Jones Jr., 50, of Sebring, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his vehicle.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jones’ red Jeep Grand Cherokee for a busted taillight. Jones volunteered to deputies that he had a small amount of narcotics in the center console. A K-9 unit performed a “free air sniff” of the vehicle and alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle, according to reports.
In the center console, deputies found a baggy containing 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. After Jones was put into handcuffs, deputies searched his person and uncovered another baggie that contained multiple other baggies portioned out for individual sale inside the left pocket of his pants, reports said.
According to reports, the baggie contained: seven clear baggies of a clear, crystal-like substance tested to be 27.8 grams of mesthamphetamine; six clear baggies and 11 black baggies with a yellow powder tested to be 10.8 grams of fentanyl; and three bags with a red substance tested to be 15 grams of fentanyl.
The total weight of methamphetamine was 31.2 grams and the weight of the fentanyl was 25.8 grams.
Jones was booked into the Highlands County Jail and charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, owning a conveyance while knowingly trafficking a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.