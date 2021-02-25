SEBRING — Monday afternoon, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrested Carrie Ann Jones, 39, of Frostproof, on a warrant dating back to July 2020 for grand theft, dealing in stolen property, giving false information to a pawnbroker under $300 and giving false information to a pawnbroker more than $300.
On July 21, 2020, officers from the Sebring Police Department met with a pawn shop owner in Sebring who advised them that over an unknown period of time an employee had stolen jewelry from the pawn shop. The employee was identified as Jones. The shop owner noticed a gold deer head charm was missing so they checked the inventory and discovered missing jewelry in the amount of $7,541.26, according to reports.
Jones can be seen on surveillance video taking and concealing the items. After checking with other local pawn shops, many of the missing items were discovered recently pawned at three different pawn shops in Sebring and Avon Park. Jones was identified as the individual that pawned the items from her personal information on the pawn transaction forms and her thumbprint on the forms. The total value of pawned stolen items was $3,866.83, reports said. Detectives confirmed that there are more items that still have yet to be recovered.
A warrant for Jones' arrest was executed on Monday by the HCSO. She was charged with grand theft over $750 but less than $5,000, three counts of dealing in stolen property, false information for pawned items over $300 and two charges of false information for pawned items under $300. Jones is in the Highlands County Jail on $27,000 bond.