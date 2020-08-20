Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.