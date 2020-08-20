SEBRING — Officers from Sebring Police Department arrested Geoffrey Paul Jones, 31, of Sebring, on Sunday for possession of a firearm and possession of meth.
Officers responded Sunday to a suspicious incident complaint from an anonymous caller. The call referenced “meth-heads” asleep in a vehicle, reports said.
Officers arrived to find Jones sleeping in his vehicle with the engine off and windows up. Jones was awakened by officers knocking on the glass. Officers said when he woke, Jones took off his hat and placed it in his lap, according to reports.
Jones told officers that he had friends that lived in the nearby apartment complex. Jones was asked to get out of the vehicle and that was when an officer witnessed a handgun in Jones’ lap partially hidden under the hat in his lap, reports said.
The firearm, a black 9mm Tauras, held a clip with 14 bullets and one bullet in the chamber. A computer search revealed that Jones did not have a concealed carry weapons permit (CCW), according to reports.
Officers noted in the arrest report that Jones had a strong odor of alcohol and that they found an open alcoholic beverage on the front passenger seat and two sealed cans in the center console, reports said.
Jones was also found to be carrying a small glass vile in his wallet and two on the rear driver’s side seat. All three held residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said.
Jones was taken to the Highlands County Jail on one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession.